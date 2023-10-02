President tells RSP to hold government accountable for clemency on convicts

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has submitted a three-point memorandum to President Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane and other leaders have submitted the letter to President Paudel on the issue of clemency granted on Yog Raj (Regal) Dhakal by him, and urged him to draw the government’s attention toward compliance with the law.

President Paudel in response has stated that the Constitution does not allow him to refuse things that the government brings completing due processes and through Cabinet decision.

Pointing that the government has to bear credit or criticism for Cabinet decisions as per the norms of parliamentary democracy, he has asked the leaders to ask questions of the government.

“I don’t think that you don’t understand our Constitution, and republican and parliamentary system. You all are in the House, the government is also in the House. Why could you not hold the prime minister and the home minister accountable there, and directly came here?” he has asked. “I feel this is not in accordance to the Constitution and process. The leaders may at times have to come here but I feel it was not necessary this time.”

Stressing that he endorsed clemency for 670 convicts as the government had completed due procedures, he has reminded RSP leaders that the House has the rights to formulate and amend laws if the laws are not right.

President Paudel had granted clemency for Dhakal from Banke and other convicts on recommendation of the government on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Dhakal had been serving life sentence for murder of Chetan Manandhar who was killed by his gang on July 13, 2015. The Banke District Court in April 2019 had slapped a life term on Dhakal to go with confiscation of all his properties.

Dhakal was president of the youth wing of NC in Banke-3 at the time of the incident.