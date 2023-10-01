Government forms commission to probe gold smuggling

The government has formed a four-member commission to investigate gold smuggling.

Government Spokesperson Rekha Sharma said that a Cabinet meeting held at the Singha Durbar on Sunday decided to form a four-member commission headed by former high court judge Dilliram Acharya.

Kishor Jung Karki, Prem Raj Joshi and Sahakul Thapa are members of the commission.

Sharma said that the commission has been given three months to study about gold smuggling and submit its report to the government.

Main opposition CPN-UML had demanded formation of a commission to study and investigate cases of gold smuggling.

It had been agreed earlier to form a commission to study and investigate the smuggling of gold hidden inside e-cigarettes and brake shoes of scooters.

The ruling and opposition parties had agreed to form the commission on September 22, but it was delayed due to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s visit to the US and China.