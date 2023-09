Four newly appointed ambassadors have been sworn in on Wednesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered oath of office and secrecy to the envoys appointed for four different countries amidst a function at the Sheetal Niwas.

The government had appointed Ram Prasad Subedi as envoy to Switzerland, Sudhir Bhattarai to France, Ghanashyam Lamsal to Kuwait, and Tej Bahadur Chhetri to the United Arab Emirates.