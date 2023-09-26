KMC forms team for dialogue with Iih

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has formed a team for dialogue with campaigner Iih who has been standing in front of the KMC office to remind Mayor Balen Shah and Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol about their pre-election promises.

The team will be headed by KMC Spokesperson and Chairman of Ward No 17 Navin Manandhar. “Other members in the team will be decided after a meeting,” Manandhar told Setopati.

Iih also confirmed initiation for talks by the KMC and added that the first round of dialogue could be held Tuesday itself. “A proposal has been received through an informal channel. We will also form a team for dialogue now,” Iih added.

Deputy Mayor Dangol met Iih earlier on Tuesday and assured that she would take initiative to formulate policy to provide alternatives to street vendors while reminding that she had a limited role in the KMC.

Iih has been standing in front of the KMC office since last Tuesday afternoon protesting what he calls inhumane treatment of street vendors by the KMC. Deputy Mayor Dangol met him after he clocked 165 hours in his standing protest.