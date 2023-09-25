Gagan Thapa unhappy with presidential clemency for Regal Dhakal

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said that the grand old party will not carry the burden if any person affiliated to NC commits crime.

Speaking during the ongoing central committee meeting in Sanepa on Monday Thapa has expressed displeasure with clemency granted on Yog Raj (Regal) Dhakal by President Ram Chandra Paudel. “There are talks about clemency by the president. It is done by the government’s decision. It is just formality for the president. The burden has come on NC when the government took the decision for clemency for an individual associated with the party at some time. But we don’t know anything. We don’t even know why clemency was granted,” Thapa has added. “It is the one who commits crime who should carry the burden.”

President Paudel granted clemency for Dhakal from Banke on recommendation of the government on the occasion of the Constitution Day that fell on Wednesday this year.

Dhakal had been serving life sentence for murder of Chetan Manandhar who was killed by his gang on July 13, 2015. The Banke District Court in April 2019 had slapped a life term on Dhakal to go with confiscation of all his properties.

Dhakal was president of the youth wing of NC in Banke-3 at the time of the incident.