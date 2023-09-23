PM Dahal, President Xi hold bilateral talks in Hangzhou (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Hangzhou on the first day of his week-long China visit on Saturday.

PM Dahal and President Xi held bilateral talks in Hangzhou on Saturday afternoon. Members of the Nepali delegation and Chinese officials also took part in the meeting.

He earlier attended a lunch hosted by President Xi at a resort in Hangzhou.

PM Dahal will attend the inauguration ceremony of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after the talks.

He will leave for Beijing on Sunday and hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang there on Monday.

PM Dahal is also scheduled to meet Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress on China Zhao Leji in the Chinese capital.

He will also address an event at the Nepali Embassy in Beijing jointly organized by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

He will return to Nepal on September 30 after also visiting Lhasa of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

PM Dahal arrived in Hangzhou on Saturday morning for a week-long visit to China. He had left for China from New York on Friday night after addressing the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Dahal is accompanied by his personal secretary and daughter Ganga Dahal, Foreign Minister NP Saud, Water Supply Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Prakash Jwala, National Security Advisor Shankar Das Bairagi, National Planning Commission Vice-chairman Min Bahadur Shrestha, and other government officials and businessmen and industrialists on his China visit.