Agitating teachers end protest after deal with government

Teachers associated with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation have ended their agitation after agreement with the government on Friday.

The meeting between the government and representatives of the teachers at the Home Ministry on Friday has agreed to amend school education bill registered in the House.

They have agreed to form a study committee including experts and representatives from the federation on the issue of integration of teachers and periodic promotion, and make necessary legal provisions on the basis of the committee’s report.

The two sides have also agreed to rank the public school teachers in the government’s order of precedence, to ensure that the principal would evaluate performance of the teachers, and school management committee chair that of the principal.

The Nepal Teachers’ Federation began Kathmandu-centric protest programs from Wednesday expressing dissatisfaction over various provisions in the bill registered in the House.

Teachers from all over the country had arrived in Kathmandu to join the protests. The protest led to traffic congestion, and traffic police had to ask vehicles to use alternative routes for the past three days.