Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met US President Joe Biden in New York, America on Thursday.

They discussed the matters of collaboration in mutual interest between the two countries during the brief meeting, according to PM Dahal's Press Advisor Govinda Acharya.

PM Dahal is in New York to participate in the 78th Session of the UNGA. US First Lady Jill Biden, and daughter of PM Dahal, Ganga Dahal, were also present on the occasion.