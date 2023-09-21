Deuba inducts 8 more NC central members

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has nominated eight more central members.

He has inducted Chandra Bhandari of Gulmi, Arjun Prasad Joshi of Parbat, Shiva Prasad Humagai of Kavre, Kiran Raj Sharma Paudel of Baglung, Bharat Kumar Shah of Rupandehi, Sharada Paudel of Kaski and Anil Kumar Rungta of Parsa as central members on Thursday.

Deuba was elected president in December 2021. He was required to nominate 33 central members within six months of the general convention as per the party’s statute. But he has inducted eight members only Thursday.

The party’s central committee meeting, meanwhile, has started at the party’s central office in Sanepa earlier on Thursday.

The meeting will discuss recent political developments and the party’s internal issues.