Issue of Ram Prasad Sapkota in course of resolution: Nepali Embassy in South Korea

The Nepali Embassy in South Korea has said that the issue of CPN (Maoist Center) Central Member Ram Prasad Sapkota (Deepsikha) stuck there is in process of resolution.

The South Korean authorities had started investigation on Sapkota after recovering medicines without prescription upon his landing at the Incheon International Airport on August 10. The embassy had taken initiative to get him released after he got stuck at the immigration office.

He left the medicines at the airport and was released. He has been stopped from leaving South Korea until the investigation is completed.

Sapkota has said that the medicines were for anxiety brought on request of Nepali Ambassador to South Korea Jyoti Pyakurel.

The embassy issuing a press note on Tuesday has said that the issue is in the final stage for resolution as all the documents sought by the customs officials have been submitted by the embassy.

Sapkota has also taken to the social media confirming that he has been stuck in South Korea and cannot return to Nepal until the verification process by the customs office were completed.

The Korean Food and Drug Administration and the Korean Customs Service prohibit passengers entering South Korea from carrying medicines without prescription by the doctors specifying the reason for consumption of those medicines while narcotics-containing medication is strictly prohibited from import into Korea even with the doctor’s prescription.

Embassies in South Korea of many developed countries including America, Japan and others warn their citizens about the strict provisions through their websites.