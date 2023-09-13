NC can't function when president and general secretaries are divided: Shekhar Koirala

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has said that there are problems in operation of the party due to polarization between General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma, and President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Addressing a program in Dhulikhel Koirala, who had lost the runoff for president to Deuba in the last general convention, has added that the party should reconsider multi-posts leadership the grand old party has adopted.

“The president and the general secretaries are currently divided in two poles. How can the party function when the president and the general secretaries are divided in this fashion? It is time for us to think seriously about that,” Koirala has stressed. “It was presidential system at the time of BP Koirala. It was doing fine. It is multi-posts now. I don’t say multi-posts leadership is bad. But this is also harming the party.”

Thapa was elected general secretary from Koirala’s camp while Sharma, who had quit the Deuba faction before the general convention, is working in collaboration with Thapa.