Leaders pay tribute to Nembang at Chyasal (Pictures)

Leaders of various political parties have been paying tribute to Constituent Assembly Chairman and CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang, who passed away on Tuesday morning.

Nembang’s body has been kept at the UML party headquarters at Chyasal, Lalitpur, for final tributes.

Former president Bidya Devi Bhandari paid tribute to Nembang by laying the national flag over his body.

Similarly, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli laid the party’s flag over Nembang's body.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar, former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, Baburam Bhattarai, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal, Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan and others also paid their last respects to the late Nembang.

Nembang passed away at the age of 71 after a heart attack early Tuesday morning.

Nembang’s body will be kept at the party headquarters until Wednesday for tributes. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday after his sons return from abroad.

Here are some pictures.