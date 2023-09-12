CA Chair Subash Chandra Nembang passes away

Constituent Assembly (CA) Chairman and CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang has passed away.

He passed away at one Tuesday morning due to heart attack. He was 71.

Nembang, who lives in Baluwatar, was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) after heart attack. He was declared dead on arrival, according to TUTH sources.

Nembang had returned from Dharan on Sunday and had fever since Monday morning, according to his wife Bishal Nembang. He had stayed at home on Monday for recovery.

He was attended by a doctor at his home Monday evening. He had a fever of 102 degree Fahrenheit them. The doctor advised rest at home ruling out the need for hospitalization.

He had gone to bed after having soup. He was taken to the TUTH after being found unconscious in the toilet at one in the morning.

Nembang was speaker four times in the past including his two stints as CA chairman. He was CA chairman when the new Constitution was promulgated by the Second CA in 2015. He was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Ilam-2 in the recent general election and was deputy parliamentary party leader of the main opposition UML.