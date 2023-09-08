PM to lead 24-strong delegation including 10 from personal secretariat to UNGA

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will lead a 24-strong delegation for the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The delegation includes 10 persons from PM Dahal’s personal secretariat, according to Chief Secretary Baikuntha Aryal. They include PM’s Chief Political Advisor Haribol Gajurel, Personal Secretaries Ganga Dahal and Ramesh Malla, Press Advisor Govinda Acharya, Personal Photographer Pradip Onta, Personal Videographer Navaraj Dahal, Personal Doctor Yuvaraj Sharma and three security persons.

The team also includes Chief Secretary Aryal and National Security Advisor Shankar Das Bairagi.

Foreign Minister NP Saud, his Personal Secretary Dipak Joshi, Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal and Joint Secretary Sewa Lamsal will also accompany PM Dahal.

PM Dahal is scheduled to address the 78th UNGA in New York on September 21.

Dahal is set to leave for the United States on September 16

He is also scheduled to participate in different programs including the Sustainable Development Goals Summit, Climate Ambition Summit and other programs while in New York.

He will also attend the banquet dinner to be hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of different heads of state and government visiting New York to attend the UNGA. He will also meet different dignitaries on the sidelines of the UNGA.

After concluding his US visit, Dahal will fly directly to China on September 21. All the members of PM Dahal’s personal secretariat except Gajurel will accompany him even to China.