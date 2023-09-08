NC Joint General Secretary Yadav's attacker remanded to custody for five days

The Kathmandu District Court has remanded Shyam Bahadur Sapkota, who was arrested on the charge of attacking Nepali Congress Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav with a khukuri on Wednesday, to custody for five days.

According to Superintendent of Police Kumodh Dhungel at District Police Range, Kathmandu, the court on Thursday granted the police permission to keep Sapkota in custody for five days for investigation.

Originally from Nuwakot, Sapkota currently lives in Balaju of Kathmandu.

Police have moved ahead with investigation against Sapkota for attempt to murder.

Yadav had attended an event at Reporters Club in Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon. Sapkota, who was also present in the event, had followed Yadav and attacked him from behind with a khukuri when the latter came out of Reporters Club after the event.

Yadav has sustained injuries to his head and neck in the attack. He is being treated in the intensive care unit of Trauma Center. According to the hospital, his condition is stable.

Police investigation has found that Sapkota had been arrested earlier too. Two cases of indecent behavior were filed against him two years ago.