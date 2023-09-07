Thapa draws govt's attention to attack on NC leader Yadav (Video)

Nepali Congress General Secretary and lawmaker Gagan Thapa has demanded a thorough investigation into the khukuri attack on NC Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav.

Speaking in the House of Representatives meeting on Thursday, Thapa said that attempts were being made to normalize the incident by bringing up the issue of what Yadav had said at the event.

Yadav was attacked with khukuri outside Reporters Club at Bhrikutimandap on Wednesday afternoon. He is being treated at the Trauma Center.

Thapa also asked the home minister whether one couldn’t walk alone in Kathmandu anymore.

“Somebody says he will set fire, somebody attacks with khukuri, can’t we walk alone now?” said Thapa, also alluding to Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah’s recent remarks.

KMC Mayor Shah threatened to set the Singha Durbar on fire after the traffic police stopped a KMC vehicle carrying his wife on Saturday.

“Nothing happened for today. But if any of our KMC vehicles are stopped by the government from tomorrow, I will set the Singha Durbar on fire. Remember, thief government,” Shah posted on the social media Saturday night itself threatening to torch the administrative center of the federal government.