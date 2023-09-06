NC Joint General Secretary Yadav attacked with khukuri

Nepali Congress (NC) Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav has been attacked with khukuri on Wednesday.

Yadav has been attacked with khukuri outside Reporters Club at Bhrikutimandap in the afternoon. He has been taken to the Trauma Center nearby for treatment, according to SP with Kathmandu Police Kumodh Dhungel.

“He has been hit with khukuri on his head. He has been taken to the Trauma Center for treatment. He can speak,” SP Dhungel said.

A man has been arrested on charge of attacking Yadav. The person has been identified as Shyam Babu Sapkota of Nuwakot. It has yet to be revealed why he attacked Yadav.