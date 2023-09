Member of the Madhes provincial assembly Aniruddha Kumar Singh has been arrested.

Superintendent of Police Narendra Karki told Setopati that District Police Office, Saptari, arrested Singh on Monday.

Singh has been charged with the murder of Maoist leader Govind Chaudhary in 2007.

He was elected to the Madhes provincial assembly as an independent candidate from the Saptari 4 (B) constituency in November 2022.