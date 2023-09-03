Balen's secretariat claims traffic police misbehaved with wife, doesn't talk about threat to torch Singha Durbar

The secretariat of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Mayor Balen Shah has claimed that traffic police behaved aggressively with his wife Saturday night.

Issuing a statement after reports on Mayor Shah’s threat to torch the Singha Durbar mentioned that traffic police had stopped KMC vehicle carrying his wife on Saturday, Shah’s personal secretary Bhup Dev Shah has stated that Mayor Shah’s wife Sabina Kafle was returning after breastfeeding their baby kept at NICU.

Kafle had given birth to a baby girt at Nepal Mediciti Hospital on August 25.

The statement acknowledges that traffic police on duty stopped the vehicle and asked the driver about permission to use government vehicle on a public holiday. It adds that the driver identified himself and revealed the identity of Mayor Shah, and replied that the vehicle had such permit allowing use on a public holiday but it was not in the vehicle at the time.

The statement claims that the traffic police did not even show minimum human sympathy toward a postpartum mother returning after breastfeeding her baby at the NICU of a hospital, and adds that the traffic police started to act more aggressively after knowing her identity. The statement reveals that the traffic police stopped the vehicle for seven minutes and condemned such rude acts.

The statement, however, does not mention about the social media post of Mayor Shah where he threatened to torch the Singha Durbar.

“Nothing happened for today. But if any of our KMC vehicles are stopped by the government from tomorrow, I will set the Singha Durbar on fire. Remember, thief government,” Shah posted on the social media Saturday night threatening to torch the administrative center of the federal government.