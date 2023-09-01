PM will raise issue of new Chinese map during China visit: Sapkota

CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman and Spokesperson Agni Sapkota has said that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will raise the issue regarding the inclusion of Nepal’s old map in the new map issued by China during his visit to the northern neighbor later this month.

Talking to journalists on Friday, Sapkota said that the issue should be handled through diplomatic channels.

The new map published Monday on the website of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources uses the old map of Nepal instead of the new map issued by the Nepal government in 2020.

The government on May 20, 2020 had issued a new map of Nepal including the areas of Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh currently encroached by India. The territorial area of Nepal increased by 335 square kilometers with inclusion of the territory up to Limpyadhura.

The new Chinese map has also not pleased India as it clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section that China controls but India still claims.

There are growing calls for PM Dahal to raise the issue during his China visit, but the government has not said anything yet.

PM Dahal will leave for the United States on September 16. He is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

After concluding his US visit, Dahal will fly directly to China on September 21.

He will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during his China visit. It has been said that the two leaders will discuss issues including construction of cross-border transmission lines at Kimathanka and Rasuwagadhi during the meeting.