Gagan Thapa urges leaders to come together to break 'corruption nexus'

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has urged leaders from across the parties to come together to break what he calls corruption nexus of those in power.

Taking to the social media on Monday Thapa has pointed how it has been clear from the recent corruption scams including Baluwatar land grab scam, fake Bhutanese refugees scam, gold smuggling scam, Tikapur land scam and others that corruption nexus is being created on the basis of access to power, and relations.

Without mentioning top leaders of the big parties he has stressed that they take tough stance and criticize each other in public and added that there is increasing chance of them sweeping it under the carpet in a closed room and making it a bargaining tool for power.

"Why should we not ally to investigate such incidents if they come together to cover up such incidents? Those with similar positions inside a party should come together as in the past. Let us make common positions with those with similar positions in other parties and get integrated with the citizens' protest outside the party," Thapa has urged.

He has added that such efforts would break the web of corruption and create an environment for strong legal, structural and institutional reforms to maintain good governance.

He has also called for cooperation to create separate law to define policy corruption and immediately pass the law related to conflict of interest from the House.