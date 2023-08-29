Awkward date

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have rarely been seen together on the same stage since the UML split on August 18, 2021.

President Ram Chandra Paudel had called an all-party meeting last Tuesday, but Oli skipped the meeting. Nepal then remarked that Oli did not attend the meeting because he was scared of Unified Socialist.

But on Monday, Oli and Nepal were seen sitting next to each other during the meeting of the International Relations and Tourism Committee of the House of Representatives.

The two leaders were seated together as former prime ministers. And their expressions showed that they were quite uncomfortable sitting next to each other.

Lawmakers said that Oli and Nepal did not talk to each other even though they were seated together.

Raj Kishor Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party was elected unopposed as the committee chair as he was the only candidate for the post.