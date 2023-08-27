9 chairs to be elected unopposed; RSP, Janamat to vie for Industry Committee

Eleven candidates have filed nomination for leadership of the 10 House of Representatives (HoR) committees on Sunday.

Nine committees received just a single candidacy for the election scheduled to be held on Monday as per the agreement between parties for sharing of spoils. There will be election only for the Industry, Commerce, Labor and Consumer Interest Committee.

Janamat Party's lawmaker Abdul Khan and Rastriya Swatantra Party's Ganesh Parajuli have filed nominations for the Industry, Commerce, Labor and Consumer Interest Committee while chairs of the nine other committees look set to be elected unanimously.

Rishikesh Pokharel and Kiran Kumar Sah of the main opposition CPN-UML have filed nominations for the Public Accounts Committee, and the Women and Social Affairs Committee respectively.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Bimala Subedi has filed nomination for the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee; RPP's Deepak Singh for the Infrastructure Development Committee; and Raj Kishor Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) for the International Relations and Tourism Committee.

Similarly, Ram Hari Khatiwada, Arzu Rana Deuba, and Santosh Chalise of Nepali Congress (NC) have filed nominations for the State Affairs Committee, the Agriculture, Cooperative and Natural Resources Committee, and the Finance Committee respectively.

Likewise, Bhanubhakta Joshi of CPN (Unified Socialist) has filed nomination for the Education, Health and Information Technology Committee.