RPP gets to lead parliamentary committee in return for supporting coalition in Koshi

RPP will support the ruling coalition in Koshi in return for the leadership of one parliamentary committee.

CPN (Maoist Center) lawmaker Madhav Sapkota told Setopati that the Infrastructure Development Committee that the party was set to lead would be given to RPP in return for supporting the government in Koshi.

"RPP will now support us in Koshi. RPP will get speaker there. We have agreed to give them leadership of a committee after they agreed to support in Koshi," Sapkota added.

RPP has six provincial assembly members in Koshi. The ruling coalition will have comfortable majority in the province with support of RPP.

Sapkota was set to file candidacy for leadership of the Infrastructure Development committee.

RPP will now field Deepak Singh, who was elected from Makwanpur, for chairman of the committee. Singh was minister of state for energy when Pushpa Kamal Dahal first became prime minister on December 25, 2022 with support of CPN-UML, RPP and other parties.