High Court orders Dharan Mayor Harka Sampang to not trespass private property

The Biratnagar High Court has ordered Mayor of Dharan Metropolitan City Harka Sampang to not trespass private property, and not get landowners arrested.

The bench of Judge Dinesh Prasad Yadav hearing the petition of paragliding entrepreneur Roshan Adhikari and Rojina Adhikari has instructed Sampang to not trespass their property.

The Adhikari couple had already moved the High Court after Sampang forcibly planted saplings on their land at Chhoti Morang Hill in Dharan-4 on July 22.

The bench of Judge Milan Kumar Rai had issued an interim order on July 27 instructing Sampang to not trespass that property and plant saplings until the case was decided.

But Sampang created a scene going to that land on Monday and threatening to demolish the house of Adhikaris. A video of the Adhikaris retaliating against Sampang was widely shared on the social media.

Sampang had then put pressure on the police to arrest the Adhikaris.

The court has again ordered Sampang to not trespass private property like the earlier order, according to Rojina Adhikari.