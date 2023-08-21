Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha unanimously endorsed as chief justice

Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha has been approved for the post of chief justice.

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee unanimously endorsed Shrestha as head of the judiciary after conducting a hearing on Monday, according to senior most member of the committee Pashupati Shumsher Rana.

Lawmakers asked different questions of Shrestha including why those recommended for CJ presented similar plans to the committee, and how he would address the huge quantity of cases waiting to be heard at the Supreme Court (SC).

The committee first held discussion with the complainants earlier on Monday before conducting the hearing.

Shrestha took over as Acting CJ from August 6 as the senior most justice of the SC with the previous CJ Hari Krishna Karki retiring on August 5.

He will now be appointed as the CJ by President Ram Chandra Paudel.