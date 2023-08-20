Parliamentary hearing on CJ recommendee Shrestha Monday

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee will conduct hearing on complaints against Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha, who has been recommended for Chief Justice (CJ), on Monday.

The meeting of Parliamentary Hearing Committee held at the Singha Durbar on Sunday has decided to summon Shrestha for hearing on Monday. The senior most member of the committee Pashupati Shumsher Rana told Setopati that the committee would first hold discussion with the complainants earlier on Monday before conducting hearing.

The committee amended and endorsed the schedule of its secretariat allowing discussion with complainants and hearing on the same day. It earlier used to be held on separate days.

Shrestha took over as Acting CJ from August 6 as the senior most justice of the Supreme Court (SC) with the previous CJ Hari Krishna Karki retiring on August 5.

The Constitutional Council earlier recommended to make Shrestha the 31st CJ of Nepal. He will have to be endorsed by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee before being appointed as the CJ by President Ram Chandra Paudel.