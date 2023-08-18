Wealth of all top leaders will be investigated: Minister Gurung

Law Minister Dhan Raj Gurung has stated that wealth of all top political leaders would be investigated.

Addressing a program of trade union of civil servants on Friday, he has pointed that the government's policies and programs mentioned investigation of wealth of political leaders and senior bureaucrats, and added that the government would move forward on that now.

Talking about gold smuggling he has stressed that such a large quantity of gold cannot be cleared from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) customs merely due to negligence of staffers. He has added that there may be top-level involvement in the episode and the police are investigating that possibility.

He has also claimed that the government is moving forward committed to maintaining good governance.