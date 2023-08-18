I'm confident important deals related to energy sector would be signed during China visit: Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed confidence that important agreements related to energy sector would be signed during his China visit.

Dahal is scheduled to visit the United States on September 16 to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and will fly directly to China from there on September 21.

Addressing the 38th anniversary of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) on Friday, Dahal has said that the government is planning to develop connectivity with northern neighbor China through Chilime-Keyrung 220 kV Transmission Line.

"I have confidence that long-term and important deals related to the energy sector would be made during my China visit in the next month," he has stated.

He has also reiterated to raise the export of electricity from 450 MW now to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years. Pointing that Nepal and India have already signed on preliminary agreements to move forward for power trade agreement in a way that 10,000 MW is exported to India in the next 10 years, he has added that the bodies concerned are in regular contact and coordinating with the relevant Indian bodies for materialization of that objective.

He has also revealed that the government is working for a trilateral deal between Nepal, Bangladesh and India for export of Nepal's electricity to Bangladesh.