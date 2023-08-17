Public Accounts Committee meeting postponed

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon has been postponed.

The meeting had been called for 1 PM Thursday, but it was postponed as lawmakers from the opposition parties CPN-UML and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) did not attend the meeting.

UML lawmakers had said before that they would not attend the committee's meeting until the committee's chair was nominated.

UML lawmaker Achyut Mainali said that they skipped the meeting to put pressure for nomination of the committee's chair.

Meanwhile, RSP lawmaker Manish Jha said that he could not attend the meeting due to busy schedule.

The major parties have already agreed on sharing of parliamentary committees, but they have not been able to finalize the date for nomination of committee chairs. Main opposition UML is guaranteed to get the PAC chair.