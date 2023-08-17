UML to only use photo of Chairman Oli in party programs

CPN-UML has issued circular to the party bodies to only keep photograph of Chairman KP Sharma Oli in party programs.

Stating that the party's secretariat meeting on Monday took decision about operation and use of platforms during party programs Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Rimal has said that party programs will use photo of party chairman only.

He has added that photographs of other leaders will not be used to boost decorum and prestige of programs organized by the party and sister organizations.

Similarly, only the speaker will use the platform while guests and other speakers will be seated among the audience. He has added that the practice of announcing seating of guests once the program starts will be stopped, and badge, garlands and shawls will not be unnecessarily used in programs.