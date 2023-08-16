Oli meets President Paudel at Sheetal Niwas

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli met President Ram Chandra Paudel on Wednesday.

Oli and President Paudel held talks at the Sheetal Niwas on Wednesday afternoon. According to a source, the meeting is still underway.

During the meeting, the Oli and Paudel discussed the Parliament impasse and other issues.

Stating that it would have a negative impact and increase people's frustration if Parliament obstruction continued for a long time, Paudel urged Oli to create an environment for functioning of Parliament.

Paudel has already held talks at the Sheetal Niwas with Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and others to end the Parliament impasse.

The main opposition UML has been obstructing Parliament proceedings demanding formation of a high-level committee to investigate the recent gold smuggling case.

The next House of Representatives has been called for August 20, and the next National Assembly meeting for August 22.