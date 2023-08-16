Ruling coalition decides to hold dialogue to end House obstruction

The ruling coalition has discussed about ending House obstruction.

A meeting of top leaders of the ruling parties held Wednesday morning has decided to intensify dialogue with parties to resume House proceedings ending obstruction, according to Press Coordinator of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Surya Kiran Sharma.

PM Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Deputy PMs Purna Bahadur Khadka and Narayan Kaji Shrestha and other leaders attended the meeting.

UML has been obstructing the House demanding a high-level committee to investigate gold smuggling. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police is currently investigating the case. But UML has been stressing that the CIB cannot investigate the Home Minister or others in the government who may have been involved in gold smuggling.

The ruling coalition, however, has refused to form such high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case.