Police will take decision on Mahara soon: PM Dahal

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the police will soon take a decision on CPN (Maoist Center) Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who has been embroiled in the 9-kg gold smuggling scam.

Talking to editors at Baluwatar on Tuesday, Dahal said he was clear that whoever is involved in gold smuggling should be punished.

“I have also called Maharaji and asked him to clarify the matter about him,” he said. “I have told the police leadership to investigate fairly. I have said that no guilty should escape and no innocent should get caught.”

Police have prepared a report on their investigation into the smuggling of 9 kilograms of gold disguised as e-cigarettes on December 25, 2022. The report includes a link chart depicting Mahara and his son Rahul’s communication with the Chinese nationals who smuggled the gold.

“On this issue too, I have told the police that they should have investigated and filed a case against the Maharas if they were involved,” Dahal said. “If they are not guilty, ordinary citizens should have been told that they have no involvement.”

Dahal said that he has directed the police to record the statements of Mahara and his son and investigate them even now if they are involved in the gold smuggling.

“I have also talked about this issue in the party. I have told the police too,” he said. “Police will decide within a day or two what to do about Maharaji.”