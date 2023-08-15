Our movement would have been destroyed if I had not dissolved Parliament: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has defended his dissolution of Parliament in 2020 saying their party would have been destroyed if he had not taken the step.

Addressing a Bagmati province-level cadre training program in Jorpati of Kathmandu on Tuesday, Oli said that he did the right thing by dissolving Parliament.

“We recommended dissolution of Parliament on December 20. We did it because we thought it was right. We did it because it was right. We did it because it had to be done,” Oli said. “Our movement would have been destroyed if we had not done so. There was conspiracy to destroy [our movement]. We cut the rope they had prepared to hang us. That’s the step of December 20. We cut the rope they had prepared to kill us.”

Oli said that leaders including the then party chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal had panicked after the conspiracy was foiled. He said that they had already feared dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) before that.

He claimed that nothing went wrong even after the HoR was reinstated and that attempts to destroy the organization and leftist movement were foiled.

He said that the Parliament dissolution was a political, parliamentary and constitutional move.

Oli, who was then prime minister, dissolved Parliament for the first time on December 20, 2020, at the height of the strife within the then CPN. But the Supreme Court reinstated the HoR on February 23, 2021, ruling the Parliament dissolution unconstitutional.

Oli again dissolved Parliament on May 22, 2021. But the apex court, overturning the dissolution, issued a mandamus to appoint Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on July 12.