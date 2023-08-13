Mahara should also face action if guilty: Home Minister Shrestha

Home Minister and Senior Vice-chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that their party’s vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara should also face action if he is found guilty of involvement in gold smuggling.

Shrestha said so during a meeting of Maoist office-bearers and Cabinet ministers from the party held on Sunday.

“The home minister briefed about the work being done by the government in the areas of good governance and corruption control,” a Maoist office-bearer said. “He also informed about the CIB’s report and news in the media regarding our party’s vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara. The office-bearers have agreed to not spare anybody if they are guilty.”

Mahara and his son Rahul have come under investigation for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of nine kilograms of gold concealed in e-cigarettes in December 2022. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has found evidence that Rahul had made several phone calls to the Chinese nationals who brought the gold.

After questions were raised about the gold smuggling case at the Maoist central committee meeting held in Kathmandu from August 2 to August 6, Mahara had denied links to the case and said that he would face action if found guilty. But questions are being raised about the government alleging that it is arresting everybody except Maoist leaders in connection with corruption cases.

During the meeting held on Sunday, Home Minister Shrestha also informed about news in the media, criticisms in social media, and the suspicious involvement of their party’s vice-chairman.

The meeting also decided to recall Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Aman Lal Modi from the government.