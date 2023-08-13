Maoist Center recalls Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Aman Lal Modi

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to recall Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Aman Lal Modi.

The meeting of party's office-bearers at Baluwatar Sunday has decided to recall Modi, according to Secretary of Maoist Center Devendra Paudel.

Modi is expected to be replaced by Janamat Party lawmaker Anita Devi Sah.

Modi, who has been elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Morang-4 in the last two general elections, had become minister on January 17.

Janamat Party had joined the Dahal-led government in December last year. But it had quit the government after just a little over three months.

The party had staked claim for either the Ministry of Industry or the Ministry of Agriculture, but it did not get either of them.

Minister for Water Supply Abdul Khan, who represented Janamat Party in the government, had then resigned on March 31.

The Raut-led party is again joining the Dahal government four-and-a-half months after pulling out of it.