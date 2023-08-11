High-level commission necessary to probe all corruption cases: Bhattarai

Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) Chairman Baburam Bhattarai has pointed out the need to form a high-level commission to investigate corruption cases.

Addressing a press conference in Butwal on Friday, former prime minister Bhattarai said that it is necessary to form a high-level commission and conduct impartial investigations at a time when questions are being raised about the country’s chief executive himself.

Bhattarai said that files of all corruption cases including the Maoist cantonment and wide-body scams should be opened by forming a powerful and impartial commission unlike those in the past.

Stating that it was UML’s right to demand formation of a high-level investigation committee in Parliament, Bhattarai said that investigation into corruption cases should be moved ahead from the top level itself.

“The demand raised by UML in Parliament for formation of a high-level committee is right in principle, too. It is necessary to investigate all cases fairly by forming a commission that can investigate everybody,” Bhattarai said.

He said that corruption should be rooted out structurally as it is not possible to so by only punishing individuals.

Bhattarai said that he was ready to cooperate if he were to be investigated in connection with the Baluwatar land grab case.