NC discusses arrest of its lawmaker Sunil Sharma

The arrest of Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Sunil Sharma by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has been discussed in the meeting of parliamentary party committee on Thursday.

Chief Whip of NC Ramesh Lekhak confirmed that the issue was discussed during the meeting held at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba. “Speaker has to be informed immediately while arresting lawmaker. We will look if the speaker was informed by the police or not. We will look what the charge is if the speaker was informed,” Lekhak said after the meeting. “The party will put its official position only after seeking information from the police and the speaker.”

When asked if Sharma was arrested over his recent criticism of the home minister and the finance minister in connection to gold smuggling, Lekhak stated “Let’s not form opinions on the basis of estimations. There must be some grounds for arrest.”

During a recent House of Representatives (HoR) meeting, Sharma had demanded resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat for investigation of the recent gold smuggling case.

Sharma was elected to the HoR from Morang-3 in the November 2022 election.

He is also the promoter of Kathmandu Medical College and the Biratnagar-based Nobel Medical College.