PM Dahal signs performance contracts with ministers

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has signed performance contracts with ministers in his Cabinet.

PM Dahal signed the performance contracts with his Cabinet members after a meeting held at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar on Thursday.

He also received last year’s progress reports from the ministers and secretaries of all ministries.

The then prime minister KP Sharma Oli started the practice of the prime minister signing performance contracts with ministers and ministers with secretaries in 2019.



