CIB free to work, no high-level committee necessary to investigate gold smuggling: Home Minister

Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said that the government will not form any high-level committee to probe gold smuggling.

Answering questions raised by lawmakers after resumption of House proceedings on Tuesday, Shrestha has stressed that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police will be allowed to conduct fair and impartial investigation on the episode.

He pointed how such committees formed in the past could not yield any result and the recommendations made in their reports were largely ignored and remained unimplemented. He added that talks about forming such a committee can take place if the CIB fails to thoroughly investigate the case.

"I say in this context now that nobody, whether Maoist or from any party, would be spared if deemed guilty through investigation and evidence," Shrestha assured.

Speaking after resumption of the House proceedings, opposition lawmakers demanded high-level probe committee stressing that the CIB cannot investigate the Home Minister or others in the government who may have been involved in gold smuggling.

The parties earlier agreed to resume House proceedings following the meeting of Business Advisory Committee.

The main opposition UML has been demanding a high-level committee for investigation in gold smuggling accusing some leaders of CPN (Maoist Center) and the government of complicity. But the government is not yet ready to form such probe committee.

UML had demanded formation of a high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case during the House meeting on July 26. The next two House meetings were also postponed as UML continued its obstruction.