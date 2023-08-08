House proceedings to resume today, Home Minister to answer questions raised by lawmakers

The House proceedings obstructed since July 26 will resume Tuesday.

The parties have agreed to resume House proceedings following the meeting of Business Advisory Committee.

One representative from each party would speak at the start of the meeting as per the agreement, according to Press Advisor to Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, Shekhar Adhikari.

Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha will then answer questions raised by the lawmakers. CPN-UML has said that it will decide whether to allow House proceedings or not on the basis of Shrestha's answers.

The meeting of top leaders to end House obstruction earlier on Tuesday ended inconclusively.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire and others met at Baluwatar Tuesday morning but the meeting failed to reach any agreement.

The main opposition UML has been demanding a high-level committee for investigation in gold smuggling accusing some leaders of CPN (Maoist Center) and the government of complicity. But the government is not yet ready to form such probe committee.

UML had demanded formation of a high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case during the House meeting on July 26. The next two House meetings were also postponed as UML continued its obstruction.