Parties agree sharing of parliamentary committees

The big parties have agreed sharing of parliamentary committees.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has briefed the parliamentary party meeting of Maoist Center on Monday that the parties have agreed on sharing of leadership of parliamentary committees.

Nepali Congress (NC) will get to lead four parliamentary committees, the main opposition CPN-UML three, Maoist Center two, and CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Janamat Party one each, according to Dahal's briefing.

Dahal revealed that the fourth largest party Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the fifth largest RPP could not be given leadership of any committee, according to a Maoist lawmaker.

RSP has 21 House of Representatives (HoR) members and RPP 14 while JSP, Unified Socialist Janamat have 12, 10 and six respectively.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, UML Chairman Oli, Prime Minister Dahal and other top leaders are currently meeting at the office of Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire to finalize the committees the respective parties will get to lead.