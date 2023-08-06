Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha takes over as Acting CJ

Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha has taken over as Acting Chief Justice (CJ) from Sunday as the senior most justice of the Supreme Court (SC).

With Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki retiring on August 5, he has taken over leadership of the judiciary from Sunday.

The Constitutional Council has already recommended to make Shrestha the 31st CJ of Nepal. He will have to be endorsed by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee before being appointed as the CJ by President Ram Chandra Paudel.

The process will take some time as the committee will have to invite complaints against Shrestha giving some time before conducting the hearing.