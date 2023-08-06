Nepali Congres class enemy of communists: Khanal

CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal has said that Nepali Congress (NC) is a class enemy of communists and will have principal conflict with communist parties as the main representative of crony capitalism.

Presenting his views during the party’s ongoing standing committee meeting, which began Saturday, Khanal said that they should move ahead identifying NC as a class enemy.

He had also asked the party leadership about the class enemy of the previous alliance when the Socialist Front was formed.

“To move the revolution ahead in a country or class-based society it is not enough to only find out the main class conflict, we must also find out the main political conflict, our revolutionary struggle will be aimless until we find that out,” Khanal said. “Moreover, from a strategic point of view finding out the main political conflict is a matter of prime importance for a revolution.”

He said that there will more than one representative of crony capitalism in a country and they will also have factions but the communists will have main conflict with the main representative of crony capitalism.

“The main political conflict at present is chiefly the conflict between the leadership of rightist force Nepali Congress and the wider public,” Khanal said.

He said that the party’s ideological conflict with the CPN-UML leadership was a friendly one.

“The conflict with it [UML] as a political force is also a friendly conflict. Today’s main struggle is the struggle between the rightists and leftists,” Khanal said.