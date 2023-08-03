Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha recommended for chief justice

The government has recommended Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha for the post of chief justice.

According to National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, a meeting of the Constitutional Council held on Thursday decided to recommend Shrestha for the judiciary’s top post.

Shrestha, who is the most senior justice at the Supreme Court, will become the country's 31st chief justice.

With Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki set to retire on August 5, the Constitutional Council was supposed to recommend a new chief justice before July 5. But Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal had not called a Constitutional Council meeting until Tuesday.

Though the Council met on Tuesday, it failed to recommend a new chief justice as Council members including the leader of the opposition party also demanded appointing heads of parliamentary committees and recommending a new auditor general together, Deputy Speaker Indira Rana Magar said on Tuesday.