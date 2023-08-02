Maoist Center to hold statute convention in Dec, special convention a year later

CPN (Maoist Center) has proposed to hold statute convention in December.

The party’s standing committee meeting Wednesday morning has passed the proposal of Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal to hold statute convention in December and a special convention a year after that.

The proposal will be presented in the central committee meeting to be held later on Wednesday.

The meeting of Maoist office-bearers on Monday had delegated the responsibility of preparing the political report to Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The report will also be presented in the central committee meeting and central members will voice their opinions on the report.

The ruling party, however, has decided to not broadcast its central committee meeting live. The meeting of office-bearers on Monday had opted for live broadcast following the experiment of its coalition partner Nepali Congress (NC).

“The meeting of office-bearers on Monday had decided for live broadcast. But the meeting of standing committee, which is bigger than that of office-bearers, has decided the meeting should not be broadcast live,” Maoist Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara said.

The central committee meeting will feature 758 persons including 387 central members, provincial office-bearers, and chiefs of commissions and departments.