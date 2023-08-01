House meeting postponed until Monday

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been postponed until Monday.

According to Speaker Devraj Ghimire’s press advisor Shekhar Adhikari, the next HoR meeting has been scheduled for 1 PM Monday.

The House meeting was postponed on Tuesday before it could even begin.

As the main opposition CPN-UML has said that it will not let Parliament function until a high-level committee is formed to investigate the recent gold smuggling case, Speaker Ghimire had called a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to end the House obstruction.

UML remained adamant in the meeting that it would continue to obstruct House proceedings until a committee was formed to investigate the gold smuggling case.

The HoR meeting scheduled for Tuesday could not take place as an agreement could not be reached on forming such a committee.