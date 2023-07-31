Maoist Center also opts for live broadcast of central committee meeting

CPN (Maoist Center) has also decided to broadcast its central committee live following the experiment of its coalition partner Nepali Congress (NC).

The meeting of Maoist office-bearers Monday morning has decided to broadcast its central committee meeting scheduled to be held from Wednesday live to ensure that false rumors about the meeting are not spread and show the people what actually happens in the meeting, according to General Secretary Dev Gurung.

The meeting will be broadcast live on the party's official page.

The meeting on Monday has also delegated the responsibility of preparing the political report to Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The report drafted by Dahal would be endorsed by the standing committee meeting to be held Wednesday morning before being presented to the central committee meeting later on the day.

The grand old party had broadcasted its central committee meeting that ended last week.