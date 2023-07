Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have met at Baluwatar on Sunday.

PM Dahal had phoned Oli on Saturday and the main opposition leader reached the PM's residence for the meeting on Sunday.

The two leaders talked about calling the Constitutional Council meeting to recommend the chief justice (CJ), according to a Baluwatar source.

Current CJ Hari Krishna Karki is set to retire on August 5.